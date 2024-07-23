Fonte : cinefilos di 23 lug 2024

Yo Gabba GabbaLand! il trailer della nuova serie per bambini

Yo Gabba GabbaLand! il trailer della nuova serie per bambini (Di martedì 23 luglio 2024) Yo Gabba GabbaLand! il trailer della nuova serie per bambini Apple TV+ ha sveltao oggi il trailer della nuova serie per bambini e famiglie “Yo Gabba GabbaLand!”, ispirata al celebre fenomeno televisivo culturale nominato agli Emmy “Yo Gabba Gabba!”, che ha deliziato bambini e genitori di tutto il mondo con la sua miscela di canzoni orecchiabili, personaggi colorati e animazione accattivante. Composta da dieci episodi, la serie farà il suo debutto il 9 agosto trascinando il pubblico a esplorare un mondo magico di infinite possibilità e promesse insieme ad amici vecchi e nuovi, in una rivisitazione che porta in vita una Yo Gabba GabbaLand! piena di ottimismo e divertimento.
