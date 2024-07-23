Microsoft chiude Virtual Network Injection per Azure Data Explorer (passa a private endpoint) (Di martedì 23 luglio 2024) Microsoft chiude Virtual Network Injection per Azure Data Explorer (passa a private endpoint)Microsoft sta eliminando una funzionalità chiave per gli utenti del suo servizio Azure Data Explorer: Virtual Network Injection. Annunciato il 22 luglio 2024, la società ha deciso di deprecare questa funzionalità a causa di alcuni inconvenienti.Virtual Network Injection consentiva agli utenti di integrareLeggi tutta la notizia su recensionihardwareNotizie su altre fonti
