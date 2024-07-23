Meta rilascia Llama 3.1: l'open source come futuro dell'intelligenza artificiale (Di martedì 23 luglio 2024) Meta rilascia Llama 3.1: l'open source come futuro dell'intelligenza artificialeMeta punta sull'open source con Llama 3.1: il futuro dell'AI secondo ZuckerbergMeta ha fatto un importante passo avanti nel campo dell'intelligenza artificiale con il rilascio di Llama 3.1, una famiglia di modelli AI che non solo rivaleggia con i modelli proprietari più avanzati, ma li supera persino in alcuneLeggi tutta la notizia su recensionihardwareNotizie su altre fonti
- Meta’s new LLama model could be a game changer—but there are a lot of unknowns - In the past, the restrictions Meta has placed around the licensing of its llama models have led open-source software purists to complain that Meta has twisted the meaning of open-source beyond ... msn
- Meta inches toward open source AI with new LLaMA 3.1 - Meta, Facebook's parent company, has announced a new open-source AI program called llama 3.1 405B. Behind the name that only a programmer could love lies a new, more powerful large language model (LLM ... zdnet
- Meta Unveils New Open-source Language Model, Llama 3.1 with an increased Context Length of 128K tokens - This powerhouse model, according to Meta, rivals the performance of leading closed-source models in tasks like common sense reasoning. gizmochina
