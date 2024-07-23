Lenovo Essential V15 | Intel N4020 4GB RAM 256GB SSD 15 6 HD Windows 11 Pro - Perfetto per Lavoro Scuola e Navigazione

Leggi tutta la notizia su recensionihardware

(Di martedì 23 luglio 2024)V15:, 4GB RAM,SSD, 15.6" HD,11 Pro -perRecensione CompletaIlV15 si presenta come un notebook versatile ed economico, ideale per chi cerca un dispositivo per le attività quotidiane. Con il suo processore, 4GB di RAM e un SSD da, offre prestazioni fluide per la produttività, la