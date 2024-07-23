Kevin De Bruyne non va da nessuna parte, dice Pep Guardiola (Di martedì 23 luglio 2024) 2024-07-23 08:34:25 Giorni caldissimi in redazione! Secondo l’allenatore Pep Guardiola, Kevin De Bruyne non lascerà il Manchester City quest’estate. Il belga è stato accostato alla squadra saudita dell’Al-Ittihad, ma Guardiola insiste sul fatto che il trentatreenne sarà ancora all’Etihad quando inizierà la nuova stagione il mese prossimo. Parlando prima della prima partita di pre-campionato del club, contro il Celtic a Chapel Hill, nella Carolina del Nord, più tardi oggi, ha detto: “Kevin non se ne andrà”. De Bruyne ha dichiarato durante l’Europeo che prevedeva di rimanere al City per gli ultimi 12 mesi del suo contratto, ma ha ammesso che potrebbe riconsiderare la cosa se arrivasse un’offerta “assurda” dall’Arabia Saudita. E l’interesse di Al-Ittihad ha fatto circolare voci secondo cui potrebbe essere tentato di monetizzare gli ultimi anni della sua carriera.Leggi tutta la notizia su justcalcioNotizie su altre fonti
