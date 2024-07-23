Jeffrey Dean Morgan i film e le serie tv da vedere se siete fan dell' attore

Leggi tutta la notizia su wired

(Di martedì 23 luglio 2024) I personaggi iconici del piccolo schermo (The Boys, The Walking Dead, Grey's Anatomy e Supernatural), le incursioni nel cinecomic (Watchmen), nell'action (The Losers), nell'horror (Il sacro male) e nelle rom-com (Ps: I Love You). Bonus: una chicca misconosciuta: Uncaged