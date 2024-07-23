FrostyGoop Malware, ICS Attack, Critical Infrastructure, Cyberattack (Di martedì 23 luglio 2024) FrostyGoop Malware, ICS Attack, Critical Infrastructure, CyberAttackUn nuovo Malware, denominato FrostyGoop, è stato identificato come responsabile di un attacco cibernetico che ha colpito un'azienda energetica a Lviv, in Ucraina. Questo è il nono Malware specifico per i sistemi di controllo industriale (ICS) scoperto fino ad oggi.FrostyGoop: una nuova minacciaSviluppato in Golang, FrostyGoop èLeggi tutta la notizia su recensionihardwareNotizie su altre fonti
- Hackers cut heat to 600 buildings in the peak of winter - A new type of malware, dubbed frostygoop, targeted a district energy company in Lviv, a Denver-sized city in western Ukraine, forcing heating system controllers to malfunction, researchers at ... cybernews
- Attenzione alla falsa beta di GTA 6! Usata per diffondere malware tramite Facebook - Usata per diffondere malware tramite Facebook Chrome ... Microsoft lavora a un servizio più conveniente e accessibile frostygoop ha lasciato centinaia di ucraini al freddo: ecco come ha spento il ... hwupgrade
