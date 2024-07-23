COSMIC ROOM 99 è l’album d’esordio omonimo in uscita l’11 ottobre (Di martedì 23 luglio 2024) “COSMIC ROOM 99” è il titolo dell’album d’esordio omonimo in uscita l’11 ottobre, da cui è estratto “Plastic Venus”. I COSMIC ROOM 99 escono l’11 ottobre con l’album d’esordio omonimo La band psichedelica italiana COSMIC ROOM 99 ha annunciato che il loro album di debutto uscirà l’11 ottobre tramite “Sister 9 Recordings” (UK)/ Little Cloud Records (US)/Shyrec (ITA). Il singolo “Plastic Venus” Venerdì 19 luglio condividono il loro singolo di debutto ‘Plastic Venus’. Spiegano: “Tutto è finzione, tutto è alterato, tutto è visto attraverso filtri, oggi anche Venere è fatta di Plastica”. Per l’ascolto: https://open.spotify.com/intl-it/track/633veBD6yaeX4JLbA602JU?si=eb538c9cd4bd4720&nd=1&dlsi=7649029ad1654ba4 Accompagna il singolo anche un video realizzato dall’illustratore Angelo Feltrin.Leggi tutta la notizia su spettacolo.periodicodailyNotizie su altre fonti
