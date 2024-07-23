Ben Affleck assente al party di compleanno di Jennifer Lopez e lei smette di indossare la fede (Di martedì 23 luglio 2024) Jennifer Lopez ha smesso di indossare la fede nuziale, simbolo del suo matrimonio con Ben Affleck, dopo che l’attore ha diserto il party a tema Bridgerton organizzato per festeggiare i 55 anni della popstar. Leggi tutta la notizia su fanpageNotizie su altre fonti
