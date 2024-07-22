#TIFF2024: Annunciati i Film in Lineup del Toronto International Film Festival! (Di lunedì 22 luglio 2024) Il Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2024 ha svelato una Lineup straordinaria, includendo nuovi progetti con star del calibro di Selena Gomez, Angelina Jolie, Ben Stiller, Elton John, Ron Howard, Pamela Anderson e Hugh Grant. Con l’aggiunta di questi Film, l’edizione di quest’anno promette di essere un evento cinematografico imperdibile. Progetti di Spicco Selena Gomez ritorna con “Emilia Pérez”, un dramma che ha già conquistato il premio per la miglior attrice d’ensemble al Festival di Cannes. Il cast, che include anche Zoe Saldaña, Adriana Paz e Karla Sofía Gascón, ha segnato un traguardo storico con Gascón, la prima attrice transgender a ricevere un importante riconoscimento al Festival. Angelina Jolie presenterà “Without Blood”, con Salma Hayek.Leggi tutta la notizia su atomheartmagazineNotizie su altre fonti
