Fonte : gravidanzaonline di 22 lug 2024

L’aborto potrebbe essere stato causato dal mio pannello trombofilico?

“L’aborto potrebbe essere stato causato dal mio pannello trombofilico?” (Di lunedì 22 luglio 2024) Salve Dottore, dopo un aborto ritenuto alla nona settimana ho fatto il pannello trombofilico da cui è emerso il seguente quadro: Fattore V di Leiden (G1691A-rs6025): Genotipo G/G (Omozigote Normale) Fattore V (Y1702C-rs118203907): Genotipo A/A (Omozigote Normale) Fattore V (H1299R-rs1800595): Genotipo A/A (Omozigote Normale) Fattore V Cambridge (R306T): Genotipo G/G (Omozigote Normale) Fattore II – Protrombina (G20210A-rs1799963): Genotipo G/G (Omozigote Normale) MTHFR – C677T (rs1801133): Genotipo T/T (Omozigote Mutato) MTHFR – A1298C (rs1801131): Genotipo A/A (Omozigote Normale) HPA (Leu33Pro – rs5918): Genotipo T/T (Omozigote Normale) PAI-1 (1 bp Del/Ins – rs1799768): Genotipo 4G/5G (Eterozigote) Fattore XIII (V34L – rs5985): Genotipo G/T (Eterozigote) Beta Fibrinogeno (-455 G-A – rs1800790): Genotipo G/G (Omozigote Normale) Apo E (Cys112Arg-rs429358 / Arg158Cys-rs7412): Genotipo ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su gravidanzaonline
Notizie su altre fonti
  • "L'aborto potrebbe essere stato causato dal mio pannello trombofilico" - Fattore V di Leiden (G1691A-rs6025): genotipo G/G (Omozigote Normale) Fattore V (Y1702C-rs118203907): genotipo A/A (Omozigote Normale) Fattore V (H1299R-rs1800595): genotipo A/A (Omozigote Normale) ... gravidanzaonline

Video di Tendenza
Video L’aborto potrebbe
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.