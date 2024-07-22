“L’aborto potrebbe essere stato causato dal mio pannello trombofilico?” (Di lunedì 22 luglio 2024) Salve Dottore, dopo un aborto ritenuto alla nona settimana ho fatto il pannello trombofilico da cui è emerso il seguente quadro: Fattore V di Leiden (G1691A-rs6025): Genotipo G/G (Omozigote Normale) Fattore V (Y1702C-rs118203907): Genotipo A/A (Omozigote Normale) Fattore V (H1299R-rs1800595): Genotipo A/A (Omozigote Normale) Fattore V Cambridge (R306T): Genotipo G/G (Omozigote Normale) Fattore II – Protrombina (G20210A-rs1799963): Genotipo G/G (Omozigote Normale) MTHFR – C677T (rs1801133): Genotipo T/T (Omozigote Mutato) MTHFR – A1298C (rs1801131): Genotipo A/A (Omozigote Normale) HPA (Leu33Pro – rs5918): Genotipo T/T (Omozigote Normale) PAI-1 (1 bp Del/Ins – rs1799768): Genotipo 4G/5G (Eterozigote) Fattore XIII (V34L – rs5985): Genotipo G/T (Eterozigote) Beta Fibrinogeno (-455 G-A – rs1800790): Genotipo G/G (Omozigote Normale) Apo E (Cys112Arg-rs429358 / Arg158Cys-rs7412): Genotipo ...Leggi tutta la notizia su gravidanzaonlineNotizie su altre fonti
- "L'aborto potrebbe essere stato causato dal mio pannello trombofilico" - Fattore V di Leiden (G1691A-rs6025): genotipo G/G (Omozigote Normale) Fattore V (Y1702C-rs118203907): genotipo A/A (Omozigote Normale) Fattore V (H1299R-rs1800595): genotipo A/A (Omozigote Normale) ... gravidanzaonline
Video L’aborto potrebbeVideo L’aborto potrebbe