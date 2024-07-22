Daily Crown: astrologa di Diana, 'George sarà re che darà precedenza a cuore' (Di lunedì 22 luglio 2024) Londra, 22 lug. (Adnkronos) - Il principe George compie oggi 11 anni. L'astrologa della principessa Diana, Debbie Frank, ha fatto delle previsioni sorprendenti sul futuro re. Parlando con Hello Magazine ha definito il figlio di Kate Middleton e del principe William una persona "sensibile" e "altamente responsabile". Basandosi sull'ora esatta della sua nascita, l'astrologa ha affermato che George è "empatico e generoso", oltre a essere autoprotettivo, come ogni persona del segno del Cancro.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidianoNotizie su altre fonti
