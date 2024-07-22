Fonte : romadailynews di 22 lug 2024

Cina | Zhejiang Laboratorio del XXI secolo a Ningbo 1

Cina: Zhejiang, “Laboratorio del XXI secolo” a Ningbo (1) (Di lunedì 22 luglio 2024) Hangzhou, 22 lug – (Xinhua) – Chen Shaohua aiuta dei bambini con le creazioni fatte a mano al “Laboratorio del XXI secolo” di Ningbo, nella provincia orientale cinese dello Zhejiang, il 15 luglio 2024. (Xin) Agenzia Xinhua
