MultiVersus aggiunge Samurai Jack e Beetlejuice nella stagione 2 (Di domenica 21 luglio 2024) Scritto da Mister Movie , Warner Bros. e Player First Games hanno annunciato che Samurai Jack e Beetlejuice saranno i nuovi combattenti della stagione 2 di MultiVersus. La notizia è stata svelata durante i festeggiamenti dell’EVO 2024, con un primo sguardo ai personaggi condiviso subito dopo l’annuncio. Samurai Jack Debutta il 23 Luglio Samurai Jack sarà il primo a fare il suo ingresso in MultiVersus e sarà disponibile a partire dal lancio della stagione 2, il 23 luglio. Un trailer rilasciato sabato offre un’anteprima delle abilità di combattimento di Jack, mostrando la sua destrezza con la spada e la sua incredibile agilità. Samurai Jack sarà un personaggio della classe Bruiser e avrà un look alternativo chiamato “Righteous Warrior Jack”.Leggi tutta la notizia su mistermovieNotizie su altre fonti
