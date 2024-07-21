Leon d’Oro deve battere la sfortuna. Pesano infortuni e acciacchi. Ma c’è l’entusiasmo di Melissa (Di domenica 21 luglio 2024) PISTOIA Dodici mesi fa quella tornata "magica" sul finire della Giostra dell’Orso, oramai persa, della quattordicenne Melissa Privitera regalò emozioni uniche a tutta la piazza, e ben oltre il rione di Porta San Marco. Tanto che, all’indomani del trionfo del Cervo Bianco, si parlò quasi più di questa ragazzina che, senza alcun tipo di paura, era scesa in pista portando a casa due punti al suo debutto assoluto nella contesa del 25 luglio.Leggi tutta la notizia su lanazioneNotizie su altre fonti
