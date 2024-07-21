Guilty Gear Strive, Lucy di Cyberpunk: Edgerunners è in arrivo come nuova lottatrice (Di domenica 21 luglio 2024) Arc System Works ha annunciato nel corso dell’EVO 2024 che Guilty Gear Strive è pronto ad accogliere una nuova lottatrice tratta direttamente da Cyberpunk: Edgerunners: si tratta nello specifico dell’iconica ed apprezzata Lucy. Il team di sviluppo ha aggiunto che la lottatrice farà il suo debutto all’interno del gioco attraverso la quarta tornata di DLC, consentendo in questo modo ai giocatori di potersi gettare a capofitto negli scontri controllando direttamente quello che è senza dubbio uno dei personaggi più amati della serie animata dedicata al gioco di CD Projekt RED.Leggi tutta la notizia su game-experienceNotizie su altre fonti
- Guilty Gear Strive - Official Season Pass 4 Reveal Trailer | EVO 2024 - guilty gear Strive is an online action fighting game developed by Arc System Works. Players can see what they have in store for the Season Pass 4 including a Team of 3 Mode, a new exclusive color, new ... msn
- Guilty Gear Strive Season Pass 4 will include Lucy from Cyberpunk: Edgerunners - The first ever guest character in the guilty gear franchise, Lucy joins Dizzy, Venom, and new character Unika in Season 4. shacknews
- Guilty Gear Strive 3v3 mode enters open beta July 25 - Gather 3 fighters at once in a brand-new approach to guilty gear! vg247
Video Guilty GearVideo Guilty Gear