ColorOS 15: possibile supporto alle notifiche in stile Dynamic Island (Di domenica 21 luglio 2024) Secondo Digital Chat Station, ColorOS 15 implementerà diverse funzionalità prese da iOS, come la Dynamic Island, AirDrop e tanto altro. L'articolo ColorOS 15: possibile supporto alle notifiche in stile Dynamic Island proviene da TuttoAndroid. Leggi tutta la notizia su tuttoandroidNotizie su altre fonti
- ColorOS 15 reportedly supports a Dynamic Island feature - coloros 15 was previously rumored to support a Live Photo and an AirDrop-like connectivity feature. Now, tipster Digital Chat Station speculates that coloros 15 may also come with a feature that looks ... gizmochina
- OPPO Reno12 Pro Hands-On Review: AI Brilliance Meets Stunning Design and Enduring Hardware - With powerful hardware and a whole host of AI Features at your disposal, the Reno12 Pro is a formidable mid-range phone. gizbot
