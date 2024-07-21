America First. Però Mike Pompeo lavora per vendere l’acciaio Usa ai giapponesi (Di domenica 21 luglio 2024) Mike Pompeo sta lavorando per portare il colosso siderurgico Americano US Steel sotto controllo della giapponese Nippon Steel. America First. Però Mike Pompeo lavora per vendere l’acciaio Usa ai giapponesi InsideOver. Leggi tutta la notizia su it.insideoverNotizie su altre fonti
- Nippon Steel hires Mike Pompeo to advise on U.S. Steel deal - Nippon Steel also faces objections from the powerful United Steelworkers (USW) union, which fears the deal could lead to job losses. The Japanese company has pledged to honour agreements between U.S. auto.economictimes.indiatimes
- Nippon Steel hires Mike Pompeo in lobbying push for $15bn US Steel bid - Nippon Steel has hired Donald Trump’s former secretary of state Mike pompeo to help lobby for its controversial $14.9bn bid for US Steel, which has faced opposition from Republicans and Democrats. ft
