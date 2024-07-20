L’icona del wrestling: "Donald è il mio eroe" (Di sabato 20 luglio 2024) Il look eccentrico, le fasce colorate e l’abbronzatura marcata lo hanno reso una leggenda non solo sul ring di wrestling. Ora Hulk Hogan ha conquistato anche i sostenitori di Trump salendo sul palco della convention repubblicana. "Donald Trump è il mio eroe e con lui renderemo l’America di nuovo grande", ha detto a Milwaukee indossando l’iconica fascia rossa sulla testa. "La scorsa settimana hanno cercato di uccidere il mio eroe", ha urlato Hogan strappandosi la canottiera, il gesto che era solito fare durante i match di wrestling, diventato il suo marchio di fabbrica. Leggi tutta la notizia su quotidianoNotizie su altre fonti
