TNA: Aggiunto un match nel Countdown to Slammiversary (Di venerdì 19 luglio 2024) Durante la conferenza stampa di presentazione di Slammiversary, la TNA ha ufficializzato un match che avrà luogo nel Countdown to Slammiversary (pre-show ndr). Il match in questione vedrà contrapposte Tasha Steelz vs Faby Apache vs Gisele Shaw vs Xia Brookside in un 4-Way Knockouts match. Tasha Steelz vs Faby Apache vs Gisele Shaw vs Xia Brookside was just added to the Slammiversary pre-show. #TNASlammiversary #TNAWrestling pic.twitter.com/HYEmc1i9Mh— ?????? (@WrestlingCovers) July 18, 2024 Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestlingNotizie su altre fonti
