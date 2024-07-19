Picchiati e presi a cinghiate. Coppia gay aggredita in strada (Di venerdì 19 luglio 2024) Ancora altre aggressioni contro Lgbt+, denunciate al servizio Gay help Line 800 713 713, Mattia e Antonio (nomi di fantasia), sono stati aggrediti lo scorso weekend alle 4 di notte dopo una serata Lgbt+ a Roma. Lo fa sapere Gay Help Line aggiungendo che mentre attraversavano la strada, mano nella mano, un'auto ha tagliato la strada per poi fermarsi. Un grido di uno dei due ragazzi, spaventato, ha scatenato la violenza. «Quattro persone (tre uomini e una donna) sono scese dall'auto e li hanno Picchiati, gridando insulti omofobi, senza che nessuno intervenisse se non per filmare l'accaduto - sottolinea Gay Help Line - Antonio è stato colpito con una cintura, calci e pugni, mentre la donna ha colpito entrambi alla testa. Nonostante molti testimoni, nessuno è intervenuto fino a quando qualcuno ha fermato gli aggressori».Leggi tutta la notizia su iltempoNotizie su altre fonti
