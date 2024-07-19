Lexus LBX Morizo RR: il nuovo crossover sportivo (Di venerdì 19 luglio 2024) La nuova Lexus LBX Morizo RR è pronta per essere commercializzata in Giappone. Almeno per il momento, difficile che sarà importata in Europa, la Lexus LBR Morizo RR è stata sviluppata da Akido Toyota, appassionato di motorsport, il cui soprannome è “Morizo”. Lunga 4,190 metri, larga 1,840 metri e alta 1,535 metri, la LBX haLeggi tutta la notizia su sbircialanotiziaNotizie su altre fonti
- Lexus LBX Morizo RR: il nuovo crossover sportivo - La nuova lexus LBX morizo RR è pronta per essere commercializzata in Giappone. Almeno per il momento, difficile che sarà importata in Europa, la lexus LBR morizo RR è stata sviluppata da Akido Toyota, ... adnkronos
- Lexus LBX ‘Morizo RR’ debuts with the 224kW heart of the GR Corolla - lexus has just transformed its LBX compact crossover into something of a baby bombshell with the release of the morizo RR performance model. Sadly, it’s JDM only. iol.co.za
- Lexus launches GR Yaris-powered LBX Morizo RR - The lexus LBX morizo RR is a premium subcompact crossover with all-wheel-drive, and 300 horsepower on tap thanks to the GR-Four drivetrain of the high-performance GR Yaris. autoindustriya
Video Lexus LBXVideo Lexus LBX