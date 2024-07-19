Hagari, 'drone fatto in Iran, lanciato forse da Yemen' (Di venerdì 19 luglio 2024) Il drone che ha colpito a Tel Aviv "è di fabbricazione Iraniana e molto probabilmente è stato lanciato allo Yemen". Lo ha detto il portavoce militare Daniel Hagari secondo cui il drone - che ha ucciso una persna e ferito altre 8 - in particolare era "un Samad-3. modificato per avere una portata più estesa". "Dopo aver raggiunto Israele - ha continuato - è arrivato su Tel Aviv dal mare".Leggi tutta la notizia su quotidianoNotizie su altre fonti
