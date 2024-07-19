EA FC 24 SBC Kaka Icon Futties Soluzioni E Recensione Carta Oscar Di UT (Di venerdì 19 luglio 2024) La SBC Kaká Icon Futties è disponibile in EA FC 24. La versione speciale per la modalità Ultimate Team può essere riscattata completando la Sfida Creazione Rosa presente nell’area dedicata. La Carta del centrocampista brasiliano può essere sbloccata effettuando l’acceso ad UT entro le 19:00 di giovedi 19 settembre. In calce alla notizia potete consultare le migliori Soluzioni per completare la SBC di Kaká che ha ricevuto la Carta speciale Icon Futties. Completando la Sfida Creazione Rosa del fantasista, che milita nel Milan, potete ricevere anche premi aggiuntivi da utilizzare per completare altre eventuali SBC o per rinforzare ulteriormente la vostra squadra e riuscire a competere sia nelle Division Rivals che nelle Finali della Champions Weekend League.Leggi tutta la notizia su fifaultimateteamNotizie su altre fonti
