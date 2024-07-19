EA FC 24 Best Of Batch 1 Disponibile Nei Pacchetti

Leggi tutta la notizia su fifaultimateteam

(Di venerdì 19 luglio 2024) IlOf1 di EA FC 24, dedicato ad alcune delle promo più apprezzate della stagione, saràper la modalità Ultimate Team a partire da venerdi 19 Luglio. Festeggia la stagione e l’estate con i Futties ed un riepilogo di quest’anno entusiasmante di UT 24. Divertiti con i nuovissimi oggetti giocatore Futties da aggiungere alla tua rosa, inclusi gli eroi Futties e l’intesa premium Futties, inoltre le carte speciali dei migliori giocatori di UT 24 saranno nuovamente disponibili nei. La stagione della modalità Ultimate Team è stata fantastica e ricca di eventi , dalle carte Golazo alle carte Team Of The Season fino al Festival Od Football che si è concluso di recente. Per celebrare l’anno di UT 24, sono tornati i Futties! Questa promo celebra il meglio di UT 24, oltre ad aggiugnere nuovissimi contenuti per migliorare le tue squadre.