Doctor Jekyll: ecco il delirante trailer del nuovo horror Hammer con Eddie Izzard (Di venerdì 19 luglio 2024) Eddie Izzard è protagonista di Doctor Jekyll, nuova variazione horror in versione femminile della storia di Stevenson. ecco il trailer del film Hammer.Leggi tutta la notizia su comingsoonNotizie su altre fonti
- Where the Yankees stand entering the second-half of the MLB season - Aggression should be expected on July 30 as GM Brian Cashman attempts to haul in the Yankees’ 28th World Series tittle. nydailynews
- Eddie Izzard's Doctor Jekyll Gets Creepy New Trailer - You can see the new trailer below. Hammer, the beloved B-movie studio, has been a shadow of its former self for years, having been reduced pretty much to an inactive brand until an investor came along ... comicbook
- 17 times great actors gave terrible performances, from Robert De Niro to Leonardo DiCaprio - Robert De Niro, Meryl Streep and Tom Hardy feature on this list by Louis Chilton, of brilliant acting talents who at one point in their careers bit off more than they could ... independent.co.uk
Video Doctor JekyllVideo Doctor Jekyll