Come WatchOS 11 cambierà Apple Watch: con Live Activities e Smart Stack lo smartphone si userà meno (Di venerdì 19 luglio 2024) Tra decine di sistemi chiusi e proprietari e WearOS, che oggi conta poco meno di 300 apps, WatchOS è oggi l’unico ecosistema per Smartphone che al posto di rallentare cresce. Il segreto? Portare le novità di WatchOS all’interno delle Apps senza che gli sviluppatori debbano muovere un dito. Ne abbiamo parlato con Eric Charles, senior manager di WatchOS e con Lori Hylan-Cho, senior engineering manager. Leggi tutta la notizia su ddayNotizie su altre fonti
