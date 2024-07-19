Box Office USA: ottime le anteprime di Twisters (Di venerdì 19 luglio 2024) Il disaster movie Twisters sarà tra i sicuri protagonisti del prossimo weekend cinematografico negli USA. Secondo i dati offerti da Deadline, infatti, il “pop-corn movie” ha raccolto tra mercoledì (proiezioni speciali per i fan) e giovedì (le classiche anteprime del giovedì) un incasso stimato di 7 milioni di dollari. Le recensioni della critica, ma anche la risposta del pubblico, sono da ritenere più che ottime e questo sembrerebbe spingere il film verso un ottimo weekend d’esordio. Dati alla mano, gli analisti sembrano spingere Twisters verso un weekend d’esordio nel Box Office USA molto vicino ai 60 milioni di dollari. Sarà nostra premura aggiornarvi con i dati del venerdì.Leggi tutta la notizia su universalmoviesNotizie su altre fonti
- 'Twisters' to storm Chinese box office in simultaneous US release - As one of the biggest Hollywood films of the summer, twisters, a stand-alone sequel to the 1996 disaster epic Twister, is scheduled to open in theaters across the Chinese mainland on Friday, ... chinadaily.cn
- 5 best disaster movies to watch after 'Twisters' - If you left the movie theater looking for more films that document the destructive power of nature (or forces beyond nature, for that matter), here are the five best movies to watch after "twisters." ... tomsguide
- A new cast adds fresh spin to ‘Twisters’ - In the promo for “twisters,” actors Daisy Edgar-Jones, Glen Powell and Anthony Ramos are standing in front a massive, menacing cyclone. It contains objects ... pressenterpriseonline
Video Box OfficeVideo Box Office