Twisters di Lee Isaac Chung al cinema (Di giovedì 18 luglio 2024) Dai produttori delle saghe di Jurassic Park, Bourne e Indiana Jones, è in arrivo ‘Twisters’, una nuova versione del blockbuster del 1996 ambientato ai nostri giorni. Diretto da Lee Isaac Chung, regista/sceneggiatore candidato all’Oscar® per ‘Minari’. Chi sono gli interpreti di ‘Twisters’? In ‘Twisters’ sono protagonisti la candidata ai Golden Globe Daisy Edgar-Jones (La ragazza della palude, Normal People) e Glen Powell (Tutti tranne te, Top Gun: Maverick), due forze opposte che si uniscono per cercare di prevedere, e possibilmente domare, l’immensa potenza dei tornado. E ancora..Leggi tutta la notizia su dailyshowmagazineNotizie su altre fonti
- ‘Twister’ gave rise to a generation of storm chasers. Here’s what they hope to see in the sequel - Expectations are running high for “Twisters,” the Lee isaac chung-directed new installment which is coming out this week and stars Daisy Edgar-Jones and Glenn Powell. To the generation of storm ... cnn
- Francis Ford Coppola, The Apollo, The Grateful Dead Are Among The Newest Kennedy Center Honors Recipients - An iconoclastic filmmaking legend and one of the world’s most enduring musical acts headline this year’s crop of Kennedy Center Honors recipients. Director Francis Ford Coppola and the Grateful Dead ... shootonline
- SPOTLIGHT | New EP from The Parlotones; the truth about ‘Twisters’; previews of new movies - July concerts for top indie rock band, plus their new music release; fans spill the beans on tornado epic, and we preview movies for the months ahead ... timeslive.co.za
Video Twisters LeeVideo Twisters Lee