Talenti Tech in Italia: opportunità, insoddisfazione e strategie di retention (Di giovedì 18 luglio 2024) Il report "The Tech Talent Explorer" di HAYS rivela le dinamiche del mercato del lavoro Tech e le esigenze dei professionisti del settore Data Engineer, Software Developer ed esperti di Cloud, secondo l'analisi della società di recruiting HAYS Italia la richiesta di queste figure e più in generale di "Tech talent" nei settori della manifattura,Leggi tutta la notizia su sbircialanotiziaNotizie su altre fonti
