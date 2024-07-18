Serie A, che brand vale di più? Milan, che crescita negli ultimi anni! (Di giovedì 18 luglio 2024) È stato condotto uno studio sui brand che valgono di più in Serie A al momento: che crescita importante per il Milan ultimamenteLeggi tutta la notizia su pianetamilanNotizie su altre fonti
Video di Tendenza
- Da Jason Priestley (Brandon) a Jennie Garth (Kelly) e Tori Spelling (Donna): l'ultimo saluto all'attrice dalle co-star della famosa serie tv - Anche Tori Spelling, tra le Instagram Stories, ha aggiunto una foto insieme all’amica. «Sto ancora elaborando il mio tremendo dolore per la perdita della mia amica di lunga data Shannen, la donna che ho spesso descritto come una delle persone più forti che abbia mai conosciuto» ha scritto Jennie Garth su Instagram condividendo alcune immagini con l’amica e collega sul set. iodonna
- At the SIRM Congress 2024 in Milan, ESAOTE presents the brand-new MyLab™E80, an E-series ultrasound device designed for professionals dealing with more complex clinical cases - " MyLab™E80 completes the renewal of the range of ultrasound scanners developed by Esaote, alongside the MyLab™X90, MyLab™A70 and MyLab™A50. This ultrasound scanner guarantees intuitive workflow management, with advanced A. The system also comes with fusion imaging technology, for the assessment of liver disease and breast lesions. prnewswire. The unveiling took place at the 51st SIRM Congress 2024 (Allianz MiCo Convention Center, Milan – Stand I-03), the first time the three scientific societies in the field of radiology (SIRM, AIMN, AIRO) have come together for their first joint Congress, entitled "The Next Generation". liberoquotidiano
- ZA Tech Rebrands as Peak3, Raises US$35M Series A led by EQT - Peak3 targets double-digit ARR growth this year and is on the path to reach cashflow breakeven over the coming quarters. "Peak3 has also proven its capability to deliver greenfield digital insurance initiatives and complex multi-country core modernisation projects in APAC and EMEA. With the successful completion of its US$35 million Series A fundraising from EQT (lead investor) and Alpha JWC Ventures, Peak3 now accelerates its expansion in the EMEA region and investments in complementary data and AI solutions. liberoquotidiano
Video Serie cheVideo Serie che