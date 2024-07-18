Google svela il primo video teaser su Pixel 9 Pro: confermato il design (Di giovedì 18 luglio 2024) In attesa della presentazione ufficiale, Google pubblica un teaser su una delle funzioni chiave di Google Pixel 9 Pro: Gemini. L'articolo Google svela il primo video teaser su Pixel 9 Pro: confermato il design proviene da TuttoAndroid. Leggi tutta la notizia su tuttoandroidNotizie su altre fonti
- Google teases the Pixel 9 Pro's fresh new aesthetic and powerful AI capabilities - google released a teaser video for the Pixel 9 Pro, confirming a design refresh for the Pixel 9 series. The video features google Gemini running on the Pixel 9 Pro and composing a breakup letter to an ... androidauthority
- Pixel 9 Pro: New Report Reveals Hidden Offer Worth $140 - July 18 Update: google has released a new teaser video, promoting the AI capabilities of the Pixel 9 Pro smartphone, following the discovery of a free one-year subscription to Gemini Advanced bundled ... forbes
- The Pixel 9 Pro is here in Google's latest official teaser - We've seen all three of google's upcoming slabs — not to mention the newly-renamed Pixel 9 Pro Fold — in action over the last couple of weeks. Perhaps reading the room, the company's seen fit to ... androidpolice
