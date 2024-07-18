Fonte : metropolitanmagazine di 18 lug 2024

Celebrare l’estate con le sunset nails il nuovo trend Tik Tok

Celebrare l’estate con le sunset nails, il nuovo trend Tik Tok (Di giovedì 18 luglio 2024) Un trend ben specifico ma anche ampiamente personalizzabile: quello delle sunset nails è un mondo fantastico e assolutamente estivo. Cosa c’è di meglio di un tramonto in spiaggia, con quei colori arancio, rosso e viola? Dopo il sunset blush, il tramonto arriva anche sulle unghie. Si tratta di una nail art gradiente, che rende sicuramente benissimo su unghie lunghe e strutturate. Ma l’idea si può tranquillamente sfruttare anche su unghie più corte, ed è sicuramente riproducibile anche con gli smalti tradizionali. Ovviamente è possibile declinare questa nail art su tantissime tipologie di unghie e con tantissime idee. Perfette per la stagione estiva, tutto sta nello scegliere i colori che più ci piacciono. Vediamo quali sono le più carine ed eventualmente le più semplici da riprodurre.
