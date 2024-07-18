Celebrare l’estate con le sunset nails, il nuovo trend Tik Tok (Di giovedì 18 luglio 2024) Un trend ben specifico ma anche ampiamente personalizzabile: quello delle sunset nails è un mondo fantastico e assolutamente estivo. Cosa c’è di meglio di un tramonto in spiaggia, con quei colori arancio, rosso e viola? Dopo il sunset blush, il tramonto arriva anche sulle unghie. Si tratta di una nail art gradiente, che rende sicuramente benissimo su unghie lunghe e strutturate. Ma l’idea si può tranquillamente sfruttare anche su unghie più corte, ed è sicuramente riproducibile anche con gli smalti tradizionali. Ovviamente è possibile declinare questa nail art su tantissime tipologie di unghie e con tantissime idee. Perfette per la stagione estiva, tutto sta nello scegliere i colori che più ci piacciono. Vediamo quali sono le più carine ed eventualmente le più semplici da riprodurre.Leggi tutta la notizia su metropolitanmagazineNotizie su altre fonti
- Ombre nails are trending: 18 gradient colour designs to screenshot for your next mani - What are the best colours to choose for ombre nails 'The beauty of ombré is its versatility. Choose classic and clean with a nude to white, pink to peach or French ombré, or go more playful with neon ... uk.style.yahoo
- 18 ombre nail designs to switch up your summer manicure - What are the best colours to choose for ombre nails 'The beauty of ombré is its versatility. Choose classic and clean with a nude to white, pink to peach or French ombré, or go more playful with neon ... womenshealthmag
- These 15 holiday nail designs are so chic and uplifting—I can't stop staring - Great holiday nails are playful but never compromise on chicness ... Channel the tropical sky you’ll undoubtedly soon be sipping cocktails under with this sunset-inspired mani. While these tones work ... marieclaire.co.uk
Video Celebrare l’estateVideo Celebrare l’estate