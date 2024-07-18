Ataman: "Boston Campione del Mondo? Prima dovete battere il Panathinaikos" (Di giovedì 18 luglio 2024) Bologna, 18 luglio 2024 – “Una delle cose che più mi danno fastidio è guardare le finali NBA e vedere i giocatori della squadra vincitrice con in testa con su scritto “Campioni del Mondo”. Campioni del Mondo di che? Degli Stati Uniti? Amo gli Stati Uniti ma non sono il Mondo intero. Qui ci sono decine di Paesi che hanno sul petto le loro bandiere. Non ci sono bandiere sulle casacche delle squadre NBA”.Leggi tutta la notizia su sport.quotidianoNotizie su altre fonti
