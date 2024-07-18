Armstrong consiglia Pogacar su come comportarsi al Tour, ha esagerato: “Non si sta facendo amici” (Di giovedì 18 luglio 2024) Di fronte a Tadej Pogacar che non perde occasione di mostrare la propria manifesta superiorità al Tour de France, prende la parola Lance Armstrong, con un "consiglio" dai sottintesi evidenti: "Se vuole evitare speculazioni, io gli direi di stare un po' calmo" Leggi tutta la notizia su fanpageNotizie su altre fonti
- Armstrong sees himself in Pogacar and issues warning: "This won't help him, and won't make him any friends" - The main talking point after the seventeenth stage of the Tour de France, won by Richard Carapaz, was Tadej pogacar's attack on Jonas Vingegaard. On the Col du Noyer, the Slovenian put his Danish ... msn
- Armstrong fuels doping speculation surrounding Yellow Jersey Tadej Pogacar - Lance armstrong won the Tour de France no less than seven times, but saw his entire record go up in smoke due to positive doping tests. The American is therefore an expert on sports and doping, and he ... msn
- Armstrong consiglia Pogacar su come comportarsi al Tour, ha esagerato: “Non si sta facendo amici” - Poi mi hanno anche dato una pacca sulla spalla per dire che non era necessario, di evitare…" I sospetti di doping su Tadej pogacar Ovviamente, le parole di armstrong hanno avuto un riverbero ... fanpage
Video Armstrong consigliaVideo Armstrong consiglia