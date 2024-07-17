Trump, considererei il ceo di JPMorgan come segretario al Tesoro (Di mercoledì 17 luglio 2024) Donald Trump potrebbe considerare Jamie Dimon, l'amministratore delegato di JPMorgan come segretario al Tesoro nel caso in cui vincesse le elezioni. Lo ha detto l'ex presidente in un'intervista a Bloomberg Businesswek. "E' qualcuno che considererei", ha detto Trump aprendo alla possibilità di Dimon al Tesoro. Il nome dell'amministratore delegato di JPMorgan circola da tempo come segretario al Tesoro sia democratico sia repubblicano e, in passato, Dimon era stato proposto anche come presidente.Leggi tutta la notizia su quotidianoNotizie su altre fonti
- Trump, considererei il ceo di JPMorgan come segretario al Tesoro - Donald trump potrebbe considerare Jamie Dimon, l'amministratore delegato di jpmorgan come segretario al Tesoro nel caso in cui vincesse le elezioni. Lo ha detto l'ex presidente in un'intervista a Bloo ... ansa
- Gold price hits an all-time high as bets on rate cuts and a Trump win fuel the precious metal - Gold climbed past its all-time record, reaching over $2,465 on Tuesday. Investors are buying the metal amid hopes that the Fed cuts rates soon. finance.yahoo
- Donald Trump Considering 'Highly Overrated' CEO for His Cabinet - Former President Donald trump, who is seeking another shot at the Oval Office, suggested that he is thinking of appointing jpmorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, whom he criticized in the past, to the role ... msn
Video Trump considerereiVideo Trump considererei