Thierry Henry pubblica un video dei suoi gol in allenamento a 46 anni: un fuoriclasse senza tempo (Di mercoledì 17 luglio 2024) Thierry Henry ancora eccezionale nelle vesti di bomber. Numeri clamorosi mostrati in video nel ritiro con la nazionale olimpica francese. Leggi tutta la notizia su fanpageNotizie su altre fonti
- Thierry Henry shows he’s still got it with cheeky penalty on training ground ahead of Paris Olympics - Thierry henry may well have retired from football ten years ago, but he’s certainly not lost his quality at penalties. The Arsenal legend will take charge of France’s under-23 side at ... talksport
- Thierry Henry ancora micidiale in campo: per lui il tempo si è fermato - L'ex attaccante di Monaco, Juve, Arsenal e Barcellona e attuale ct della nazionale olimpica francese mostra tutto il suo talento ... youmedia.fanpage
