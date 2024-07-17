L’hate speech contro gli ebrei è la nuova frontiera del free speech democratico (Di mercoledì 17 luglio 2024) Ci sono due piccole vicende che illuminano un problema gigantesco – perché neppure più percepito come tale – rappresentato dalla legittimazione del pregiudizio antisemita, e di tutti i falsi di cui si corrobora e guarnisce, come paradigma esemplare del free speech e del libero pensiero democratico. Si tratta di due vicende a prima vista lontane, ma che sono in realtà il positivo e il negativo della stessa fotografia morale.Leggi tutta la notizia su linkiestaNotizie su altre fonti
