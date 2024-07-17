Goat Simulator 3 Multiverse of Nosense: Recensione, Gameplay Trailer e Screenshot (Di mercoledì 17 luglio 2024) Goat Simulator 3: Multiverse of Nonsense è molto più di un semplice DLC; è un’esplosione di follia e divertimento che amplifica tutto ciò che ha reso il gioco originale un cult. Creato da Coffee Stain North, questo DLC trasforma l’esperienza di Goat Simulator in un viaggio attraverso universi paralleli stracolmi di riferimenti, parodie e sfide assurde. Goat Simulator 3 Multiverse of Nosense Recensione Come nel gioco base, assumi il controllo di una capra con una fisica surreale che ti consente di arrampicarti sui muri, sbattere la testa contro oggetti e leccare tutto ciò che ti capita a tiro. Multiverse of Nonsense introduce nuove meccaniche di gioco, come gadget innovativi e metodi di attraversamento unici, che aggiungono profondità e varietà all’esplorazione caotica del mondo di gioco.Leggi tutta la notizia su gamerbrainNotizie su altre fonti
