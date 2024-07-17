Emmy Awards 2024, tutte le nomination: dominano Sh?gun e The Bear (Di mercoledì 17 luglio 2024) Svelate tutte le nomination delle serie e degli attori che concorreranno alla vittoria degli Emmy Awards 2024Leggi tutta la notizia su ilgiornaleNotizie su altre fonti
Video di Tendenza
- Emmy Awards 2024, nomination per Gilded Age, True Detective e Fargo - La cerimonia di premiazione, che […]. (Adnkronos) – Agli Emmy Awards 2024 nomination per 'The Gilded Age' e 'True Detective: Night Country' (titoli HBO disponibili in esclusiva per l’Italia su Sky e in streaming solo su Now) e 'Fargo' che si contendono alcuni dei premi principali della 76esima edizione le cui candidature sono state appena annunciate. periodicodaily
- 76° Emmy Awards: tutte le nomination! Shogun e The Bear i più nominati - the Swans”) Limited or Anthology Series “Baby Reindeer” (Netflix) “Fargo” (FX) “Lessons in Chemistry” (Apple TV+) “Ripley” (Netflix) “True Detective: Night Country” (Max) Outstanding Talk Series “The Daily Show” “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” “Late Night With Seth Meyers” “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” Reality Competition Program “The Amazing Race” “RuPaul’s Drag Race” “Top Chef” “The Traitors” “The Voice” Supporting Actress in a Drama Series Christine Baranski (“The Gilded Age”) Nicole Beharie (“The Morning Show”) Elizabeth Debicki (“The Crown Netflix”) Greta Lee (“The Morning Show”) Lesley Manville (“The Crown”) Karen Pittman (“The Morning Show”) Holland Taylor (“The Morning Show”) Supporting Actor in a Drama Series Tadanobu Asano (“Sh?gun”) Billy Crudup (“The Morning Show”) Mark Duplass (“The Morning Show”) Jon Hamm (“The Morning Show”) Takehiro Hira (“Sh?gun”) Jack Lowden (“Slow Horses”) Jonathan Pryce (“The Crown”) Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series Carol Burnett (“Palm Royale”) Liza Colón-Zayas (“The Bear”) Hannah Einbinder (“Hacks”) Janelle James (“Abbott Elementary”) Sheryl Lee Ralph (“Abbott Elementary”) Meryl Streep (“Only Murders In The Building”) Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series Lionel Boyce (“The Bear”) Paul W. cinefilos
- Emmy Awards 2024: le nomination - La cerimonia di premiazione è prevista nella notte tra il 7 e l’8 settembre 2024 dal Peacock Theater di Los Angeles in California. The Swans (Pilot) Steven Zaillian, Ripley Miglior attore guest in un drama Néstor Carbonell, Sh?gun Paul Dano, Mr. Smith Miglior attore guest in una comedy Jon Bernthal, The Bear Matthew Broderick, Only Murders in the Building Ryan Gosling, Saturday Night Live Christopher Lloyd, Hacks Bob Odenkirk, The Bear Will Poulter, The Bear Miglior attrice guest in una comedy Olivia Colman, The Bear Jamie Lee Curtis, The Bear Kaitlin Olson, Hacks Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Only Murders in the Building Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live Miglior programma d’animazione Blue Eye Samurai Bob’s Burgers I Simpson Scavengers Reign X-Men ’97 The post Emmy Awards 2024: le nomination appeared first on Davide Maggio. davidemaggio
Video Emmy AwardsVideo Emmy Awards