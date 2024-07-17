Emmy 2024: tutte le nomination (Di mercoledì 17 luglio 2024) Sh?gun riceve 25 nomination, seguito da The Bear, Only Murders in the Building e True Detective: Night Country. Ecco l'elenco completoLeggi tutta la notizia su vanityfairNotizie su altre fonti
- Emmy 2024: Shogun e The Bear dominano le nomination, ecco la lista - L'Academy of Television Arts & Sciences ha annunciato le nomination degli Emmy 2024, premi arrivati alla loro 76esima edizione. L'Academy ha svelato le nomination agli Emmy 2024 e le serie con il maggior numero di candidature sono Shogun e The Bear. Chi ha conquistato le preferenze dell'Academy Il maggior numero di nomination ottenuto da una serie in questa annata è quello di Sh?gun: ben 25, due in più rispetto al favorito della vigilia The Bear, fermo a 23. movieplayer
- Emmy 2024: Annunciate le Nominations - Smith”) Anna Sawai (“Sh?gun”) Imelda Staunton (“The Crown”) Reese Witherspoon (“The Morning Show”) Miglior Serie Drammatica “The Crown” (Netflix) “Fallout” (Prime Video) “The Gilded Age” (Max) “The Morning Show” (Apple TV+) “Mr. the Swans”) Miglior serie Limitata/Antologica “Baby Reindeer” (Netflix) “Fargo” (FX) “Lessons in Chemistry” (Apple TV+) “Ripley” (Netflix) “True Detective: Night Country” (Max) Miglior Attrice non protagonista per una serie Drama Christine Baranski (“The Gilded Age”) Nicole Beharie (“The Morning Show”) Elizabeth Debicki (“The Crown Netflix”) Greta Lee (“The Morning Show”) Lesley Manville (“The Crown”) Karen Pittman (“The Morning Show”) Holland Taylor (“The Morning Show”) Miglior Attore non protagonista per una serie Drama Tadanobu Asano (“Sh?gun”) Billy Crudup (“The Morning Show”) Mark Duplass (“The Morning Show”) Jon Hamm (“The Morning Show”) Takehiro Hira (“Sh?gun”) Jack Lowden (“Slow Horses”) Jonathan Pryce (“The Crown”) Miglior Attrice non protagonista per una serie Comedy Carol Burnett (“Palm Royale”) Liza Colón-Zayas (“The Bear”) Hannah Einbinder (“Hacks”) Janelle James (“Abbott Elementary”) Sheryl Lee Ralph (“Abbott Elementary”) Meryl Streep (“Only Murders In The Building”) Miglior Attore non protagonista per una serie Comedy Lionel Boyce (“The Bear”) Paul W. atomheartmagazine
- Emmy 2024: A Sho?gun il numero più alto di nomination - Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear Paul Rudd, Only Murders In The Building Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live Attrice protagonista in una serie limitata o antologica o film Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry Juno Temple, Fargo Sofia Vergara, Griselda Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. universalmovies
