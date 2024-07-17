Calciomercato estero Reus vola a Los Angeles | sarà derby contro Chiellini e Giroud

Leggi tutta la notizia su calcionews24

(Di mercoledì 17 luglio 2024) Marcofirmerà presto con i LosGalaxy: mancano solo le ultime pratiche burocratiche eufficiale L’addio al Borussia Dortmund in occasione della finale di Champions League ha commosso il mondo intero, così come quando ha siglato la rete alla sua ultima gara in casa con i gialloneri. Ora Marcoè pronto