Calciomercato estero, Reus vola a Los Angeles: sarà derby contro Chiellini e Giroud (Di mercoledì 17 luglio 2024) Marco Reus firmerà presto con i Los Angeles Galaxy: mancano solo le ultime pratiche burocratiche e sarà ufficiale L’addio al Borussia Dortmund in occasione della finale di Champions League ha commosso il mondo intero, così come quando ha siglato la rete alla sua ultima gara in casa con i gialloneri. Ora Marco Reus è prontoLeggi tutta la notizia su calcionews24Notizie su altre fonti
- Pirates’ Paul Skenes gets 100% real about first MLB All-Star Game experience - Pittsburgh Pirates phenom Paul Skenes gets 100 percent real about his first MLB All-Star Game experience on Tuesday ... clutchpoints
- Pirates star Paul Skenes’ honest take on dangerous AL All-Star lineup - The Pirates may be an embarrassingly bad team, but Paul Skenes will make the fanbase proud on Tuesday's All-Star Game. clutchpoints
- LA Galaxy eye Marco Reus as key offensive boost - The LA Galaxy are deep in negotiations with Marco reus, aiming to secure the star attacker's signature as a free agent, reports journalist Tom Bogert. msn
Video Calciomercato esteroVideo Calciomercato estero