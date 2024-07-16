The International Olympic Committee to Deploy Alibaba Cloud’s Energy Expert to Optimize Power Consumption at Future Olympic Games across all 35 Paris 2024 Competition Venues (Di martedì 16 luglio 2024) AI-Powered features to provide forecasts and recommendations to Future hosting cities Paris, FRANCE - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 July 2024 - Alibaba Cloud, the digital technology and intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group, today announced that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) will Deploy its data-driven sustainability solution – Energy Expert – to help measure andLeggi tutta la notizia su sbircialanotiziaNotizie su altre fonti
Video di Tendenza
- The International Olympic Committee to Deploy Alibaba Cloud's Energy Expert to Optimize Power Consumption at Future Olympic Games across all 35 Paris 2024 Competition Venues - Introduced in June 2022, Energy Expert's first application at a sports event was in 2023 at the first Olympic Esports Week in Singapore. With this solution, the IOC will be able to consolidate all energy-related data during the Olympics and Paralympics – such as electricity consumption, power demand contingency, venue capacity, competition-related information and onsite weather conditions – into one easy to understand dashboard for a user-friendly experience. liberoquotidiano
Video The InternationalVideo The International