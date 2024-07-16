Lavrov a New York per riunioni del Consiglio di sicurezza Onu

Leggi tutta la notizia su quotidiano

(Di martedì 16 luglio 2024) Il ministro degli Esteri russo Sergeiè arrivato a New. Lo riferisce la TASS., in qualità di presidente deldidell'ONU, terrà un dibattito ministeriale sul tema "Cooperazione multilaterale nell'interesse della creazione di un ordine mondiale più giusto, democratico e sostenibile". Il 17 luglio si terrà una riunione sulla situazione in Medio Oriente, compresa la questione palestinese. I giornalisti del pool dihanno ricevuto visti americani con restrizioni di viaggio. Sui documenti d'ingresso per i cronisti è specificato che non possono allontanarsi più di 40 km dal centro di New. Durante la visita dialle Nazioni Unite nel gennaio di quest'anno, invece, non sono state imposte restrizioni ai documenti di ingresso per i media.