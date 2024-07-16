Lavrov a New York per riunioni del Consiglio di sicurezza Onu (Di martedì 16 luglio 2024) Il ministro degli Esteri russo Sergei Lavrov è arrivato a New York. Lo riferisce la TASS. Lavrov, in qualità di presidente del Consiglio di sicurezza dell'ONU, terrà un dibattito ministeriale sul tema "Cooperazione multilaterale nell'interesse della creazione di un ordine mondiale più giusto, democratico e sostenibile". Il 17 luglio si terrà una riunione sulla situazione in Medio Oriente, compresa la questione palestinese. I giornalisti del pool di Lavrov hanno ricevuto visti americani con restrizioni di viaggio. Sui documenti d'ingresso per i cronisti è specificato che non possono allontanarsi più di 40 km dal centro di New York. Durante la visita di Lavrov alle Nazioni Unite nel gennaio di quest'anno, invece, non sono state imposte restrizioni ai documenti di ingresso per i media.Leggi tutta la notizia su quotidianoNotizie su altre fonti
