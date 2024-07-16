iOS 17.6 beta 4 – Apple lo rilascia agli sviluppatori (Di martedì 16 luglio 2024) Apple rilascia iOS 17.6 beta 4 agli sviluppatori. Apple, rilascia la quarta beta di iOS 17.6 agli sviluppatori. Ricordo a tutti che iOS 17.6 sarà compatibile con i seguenti dispositivi: iPhone: iPhone 14 Pro Max; iPhone 14 Pro; iPhone 14; iPhone SE 2022; iPhone 13 Pro Max; iPhone 13 Pro; iPhone 13; iPhone 13 mini; L'articolo iOS 17.6 beta 4 – Apple lo rilascia agli sviluppatori proviene da TUTTO HACKINTOSH CYDIA & JAILBREAK Leggi tutta la notizia su tuttohackintoshcydiajailbreakNotizie su altre fonti
- Canada Should Investigate Digital Wallets Like Apple Pay, Says Minister - The Competition Bureau should scrutinize the digital wallet market, currently dominated by big tech companies such as Apple, suggests one minister. That’s according to a letter sent to the bureau by ... iphoneincanada.ca
- With the latest iOS 18 developer beta, Apple makes flashlight UI more fun - Apple initially added a new flashlight UI in iOS 18's third developer beta, and with iOS 18 now available in public beta, you can try one of the most ... techcrunch
- Apple lancia le beta 4 di iOS 17.6, macOS 14.6, iPadOS 17.6 e watchOS 10.6 - Apple ha rilasciato la beta 4 di iOS 17.6, iPadOS 17.6, macOS 14.6 e watchOS 10.6. Ecco tutti i dettagli di questo update. iphoneitalia
Video iOS betaVideo iOS beta