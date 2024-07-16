Hogwarts Legacy: un viaggio magico nel mondo di Harry Potter (Di martedì 16 luglio 2024) Hogwarts Legacy è un videogioco di ruolo ambientato nell’universo di Harry Potter, sviluppato da Portkey Games e pubblicato da Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment. Hogwarts Legacy offre ai fan di Harry Potter un’opportunità unica di esplorare il mondo magico di Hogwarts ed entrare in contatto con tutti i protagonisti della saga in modo interattivo e immersivo. “Harry Potter”, immagini dal film @Foto Crediti Ansa – VelvetMagUn’esperienza unica Hogwarts Legacy è ambientato nel 1800, molto prima degli eventi narrati nei libri di Harry Potter e permette ai giocatori di vivere un’avventura originale senza precedenti. Gli utenti assumono il ruolo di uno studente che possiede la chiave di un antico segreto che minaccia il mondo magico. La trama si sviluppa attraverso missioni principali e secondarie, offrendo un’esperienza di gioco profonda e coinvolgente.Leggi tutta la notizia su velvetmagNotizie su altre fonti
- Did Venus Williams snub Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at the 2024 ESPYs - Despite the backlash, harry mentioned Mary in his speech. “[Mary’s] advocacy for Pat’s legacy is deeply personal and one that I respect,” he said. “The bond between a mother and son is eternal and ... nypost
- Why fans think Venus Williams snubbed Prince Harry at ESPY Awards 2024 - Fans shared their opinions on whether or not the tennis legend was snubbing the royal at the 2024 ESPYs last week. pagesix
- Meghan Markle sends clear signal about how she feels about Prince Harry with one move - Meghan Markle subtly altered her behaviour at the ESPY Award event in Los Angeles to show support for her husband Prince harry, it has been claimed. express.co.uk
Video Hogwarts LegacyVideo Hogwarts Legacy