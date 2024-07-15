Trump, archiviato processo per ‘carte segrete’: “Ora stop caccia alle streghe” (Di lunedì 15 luglio 2024) (Adnkronos) – La giudice Aileen Cannon ha chiuso il caso relativo alla vicenda dei documenti classificati, con l'accusa a Donald Trump di essersene impossessato in modo illegale. Secondo Cannon, che era stata nominata da Trump quando era presidente, lo special counsel Jack Smith è stato nominato illegittimamente nel suo ruolo, in violazione della Costituzione. "L'incriminazione viene archiviata L'articolo Trump, archiviato processo per ‘carte segrete’: “Ora stop caccia alle streghe” proviene da Webmagazine24. Visualizza tutte le notizie di Webmagazine24 su Google News Nessun post correlato. .Leggi tutta la notizia su webmagazine24Notizie su altre fonti
- Cannon's 'crazy nutwing' ruling is 'the first Project 2025 decision': ex-DOJ official - Having digested Judge Aileen cannon's bombshell ruling that dismissed charges against Donald trump for stealing and hoarding sensitive government documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort, former U.S. Deputy ... msn
- Aileen Cannon May Have Saved Hunter Biden - Judge Aileen cannon might have provided an opportunity for Hunter Biden's federal gun charges to be dismissed, some have alleged on social media. trump was facing 40 federal charges in cannon's court ... newsweek
- Trump to make VP pick today as Republican convention begins - Smith's expected to appeal against the ruling. Critics say Judge Aileen cannon has indulged trump's delay tactics Aileen cannon has served in the US District Court for the Southern District of Florida ... bbc
Video Trump archiviatoVideo Trump archiviato