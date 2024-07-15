La convention Gop approva la nomination di Donald Trump (Di lunedì 15 luglio 2024) La convenzione repubblicana di Milwaukee ha approvato formalmente la nomination di Donald Trump per la Casa Bianca. .Leggi tutta la notizia su quotidianoNotizie su altre fonti
- Trump formally clinches Republican presidential nomination at convention - Republicans formally nominated former President donald Trump to serve atop the party’s 2024 ticket Monday in a round of votes that took place just as Mr. Trump announced his vice presidential pick ... washingtontimes
- Trump officially nominated for president, after picking JD Vance as running mate - The top of Republicans’ presidential ticket was coming together Monday, as cheering delegates were casting votes to officially make donald Trump the official GOP nominee and the former president ... hindustantimes
- Trump Media shares spike after assassination attempt - The Trump Media and Technology Group share price surged 53% in pre-market trading on Monday. With the current prices, Trump’s shares are worth about $5.6 billion. The price surge could be seen as ... kwqc
