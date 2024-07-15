Golf British Open 2024 | programma orari tv streaming

Leggi tutta la notizia su oasport

(Di lunedì 15 luglio 2024)Championship, atto numero 152. In Italia e non solo è più noto come, ma l’ultimo Major dell’anno conserva sempre un ricchissimo fascino. Stavolta si va al Royal TroonClub, a sud-ovest della Scozia, per scoprire chi succederà a Brian Harman come detentore della Claret Jug. Questi i nove vincitori al Royal Troon nella storia: Arthur Havers nel 1923, Bobby Locke nel 1950, Arnold Palmer nel 1962, Tom Weiskopf nel 1973, Tom Watson nel 1982, Mark Calcavecchia nel 1989, Justin Leonard nel 1997, Todd Hamilton nel 2004 e Henrik Stenson nel 2016. Tanti i temi del: il piglio di Scheffler, le chance di McIlroy, l’arrembaggio di Aberg. E, in chiave italiana, anche la presenza al via del trio Francesco Molinari-Migliozzi-Manassero.