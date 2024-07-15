Golf, British Open 2024: programma, orari, tv, streaming (Di lunedì 15 luglio 2024) Open Championship, atto numero 152. In Italia e non solo è più noto come British Open, ma l’ultimo Major dell’anno conserva sempre un ricchissimo fascino. Stavolta si va al Royal Troon Golf Club, a sud-ovest della Scozia, per scoprire chi succederà a Brian Harman come detentore della Claret Jug. Questi i nove vincitori al Royal Troon nella storia: Arthur Havers nel 1923, Bobby Locke nel 1950, Arnold Palmer nel 1962, Tom Weiskopf nel 1973, Tom Watson nel 1982, Mark Calcavecchia nel 1989, Justin Leonard nel 1997, Todd Hamilton nel 2004 e Henrik Stenson nel 2016. Tanti i temi del 2024: il piglio di Scheffler, le chance di McIlroy, l’arrembaggio di Aberg. E, in chiave italiana, anche la presenza al via del trio Francesco Molinari-Migliozzi-Manassero.Leggi tutta la notizia su oasportNotizie su altre fonti
