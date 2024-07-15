EA FC 25 Web App & Companion App Disponibili Dalla Terza Settimana Di Settembre (Di lunedì 15 luglio 2024) La Web App e la Companion App per la modalità Ultimate Team di EA Sports FC 25 è prevista in concomitanza con l’accesso anticipato al nuovo simulatore calcistico. Per EA Sports FC 25 l’accesso anticipato al gioco completo è previsto per il 20 Settembre 2024 quindi è lecito aspettarsi una release delle due app entro il 18 Settembre 2024, data in cui presumibilmente la software house canadese rilascerà anche il primo TOTW della nuova stagione. Ormai da anni siamo abituati ad una release entro la metà del mese di Settembre mentre per questa edizione bisognerà attendere qualche giorno in più rispetto al tradizionale periodo. Negli ultimi anni Electronic Arts ha rilasciato la Web App e la Companion contestualmente al rilascio anticipato del nuovo capitolo della serie grazie all’abbonamento a pagamento EA Play.Leggi tutta la notizia su fifaultimateteamNotizie su altre fonti
- Four in ten Brits opt for quirky fitness routines over traditional gym workouts - A study of 2,000 adults found 51% claim they get 'bored' of going to the gym or running and want their workouts to be more fun ... express.co.uk
- Sennheiser Momentum Sport review: One of the best TWS earbuds for athletes - If you are an athlete, the Sennheiser Momentum Sport is a TWS earbud worth considering, even with its slightly steep pricing. msn
- "SO CUTE" - Love Island USA fans react to Kenny and JaNa's chemistry - Love Island USA aired its latest episode on Sunday, July 14, 2024, and saw the couples taking their relationships to the next level by officializing them. msn
Video Web AppVideo Web App