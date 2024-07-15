EA FC 25 Web App & Companion App Disponibili Dalla Terza Settimana Di Settembre

Leggi tutta la notizia su fifaultimateteam

(Di lunedì 15 luglio 2024) La Web App e laApp per la modalità Ultimate Team di EA Sports FC 25 è prevista in concomitanza con l’accesso anticipato al nuovo simulatore calcistico. Per EA Sports FC 25 l’accesso anticipato al gioco completo è previsto per il 202024 quindi è lecito aspettarsi una release delle due app entro il 182024, data in cui presumibilmente la software house canadese rilascerà anche il primo TOTW della nuova stagione. Ormai da anni siamo abituati ad una release entro la metà del mese dimentre per questa edizione bisognerà attendere qualche giorno in più rispetto al tradizionale periodo. Negli ultimi anni Electronic Arts ha rilasciato la Web App e lacontestualmente al rilascio anticipato del nuovo capitolo della serie grazie all’abbonamento a pagamento EA Play.